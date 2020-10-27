Janet Louise Eiben, 86, peacefully ascended into heaven on October 26, 2020 from home, with her loving family by her side.She was born on August 24, 1934 to the late John and Mabel Brunn of Avon Lake, Ohio. She is survived by her devoted husband, Perry Warren Eiben, with whom she would’ve celebrated 63 wonderful years of marriage on November 9. They were lifetime residents of Avon Lake, and enjoyed the winter months of their golden years as residents of Japanese Gardens in Venice, Florida.Janet graduated from Avon Lake High School in 1952 and went on to study music at Washington University School of Music in St. Louis. Music filled her life with so much joy, beginning with her piano lessons at age nine, to being a member of numerous bands in her high school years, studying in college with close friends, singing in her church choirs, teaching private piano lessons, performing in shows at Japanese Gardens and passing her passion down to her children and grandchildren. When her family hears a piano playing, they will always think of her.When not making music, Janet spent her time taking care of others. She worked hard to keep an immaculate home and cooked thousands of delicious meals and treats over the course of her life, wanting everything to be just right for those she loved. Janet was a faithful member of her hometown church, Avon Lake United Church of Christ, as well as Englewood United Methodist Church in Florida. She enjoyed all social activities, especially ones where she could spend time with her dear friends. She had a wonderful laugh, lived each moment in the present and radiated positivity. Above all else, she wanted everyone to be kind to each other and do good in the world.Janet always said her and Perry’s greatest accomplishment was raising their two children, Todd (Brenda) Eiben of Beachwood, and Shirley (Jim Entinghe) Evans of Lima, who loved her dearly. She filled their childhood with fun trips and memories, support through every milestone and provided a loving home they could always return to no matter what. Her children blessed her with four cherished grandchildren, Allison, Samuel, Susan and Marley. There was nothing better to them than spending time at her house, where she treated them like royalty and made everything special. Each visit always included one of her banana splits and a back rub (or two). Even though they are all adults now, she always saw them as her four little treasures. They will miss her terribly and will continue her legacy.Janet is also survived by both of her beloved siblings; older brother, John Lowell (Pat) Brunn of Michigan, and younger sister, Shirley Jean Bates of Lakewood, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, mother- and father-in-law, Louis and Lula Eiben, brother-in-law, George Del Bates, and sister-in-law, Martha Eiben.A memorial service honoring her life will be planned and held at a later date. She would want everyone to be safe and healthy during this time.Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to Avon Lake United Church of Christ Choir or Englewood United Methodist Church Choir, in lieu of flowers.Arrangements were entrusted to Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com
