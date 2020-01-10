|
|
Janet M. Gioffredo (nee Hanchulak), 87, of Vermilion, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness.She was born Aug. 7, 1932 in Wilkes-Barre, PA and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 45 years moving from Sandusky.Janet retired from Bell Telephone where she had worked as an operator. She had also worked for Holland Furnace, Sears in Scranton, PA, and most recently at Convenient Food Mart, Vermilion.She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion, AMVETS Post #22, Vermilion, where she was active with the Friday Fish Fry, and the American Legion Post #397. Janet had an adventurous sprit and had learned to fly in her younger years. She enjoyed going on Casino trips, spending time with her family, and keeping up with the current events in Vermilion.She is survived by her daughter, Michele (John LaMarche) Gioffredo of Vermilion; son, Michael (Karen) Gioffredo of Vermilion; grandchildren, Brian, Zach, Michele, Alexis, Gavin and Greyson; brother, Jerry (Theresa) Hanchulak of Plains, PA; and sisters in law, June Hanchulak of MO and Betty Gioffredo of Vermilion.She was preceded in death by her husband Frank in 1976; parents, Victor Sr. and Gertrude (nee Shovlin) Hanchulak; and her brother, Victor Hanchulak II.The family will receive friends on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio where AMVETS Post #22 Aux. will have a service at 7:45 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Reverend Paul Schreiner will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion.The family suggests memorial contributions to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or , 1375 East 9th Street #600, Cleveland, OH 44114.Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 11, 2020