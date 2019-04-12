|
|
On March 28, 2019, Janet Mae Ireland (nee Kostohryz), 81, of Surprise, Arizona, formerly Avon Lake, beloved wife of late Robert William Ireland who passed away in December 2016; loving mother of Robert Ireland (Blanca), Bruce Ireland, Beth Boggs (Cliff), Barbara Keegan (Jeffrey); and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, passed away. Janet was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Kostohryz and Elizabeth Kostohryz (nee Schuenemann); her brothers William Kostohryz, Albert Kostohryz, and Joseph Kostohryz.Janet was a loving mother and friend that will be deeply missed. She was an active member of the Avon Lake Eastern Stars. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and sewing. Janet and her husband moved from Avon Lake to Surprise, Arizona after retiring, where she expanded her talents to weaving, bocce ball, dominoes, and stained glass. The family prefers that memorial contributions be forwarded to AmVets Post 32 Food Pantry, 11087 Middle Ave., Elyria, OH 44035. A memorial service will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens (Mausoleum), 3700 Center Rd., Avon, for a ceremony from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday April 18, 2019.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 15, 2019