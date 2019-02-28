|
|
Janet R. Kampfer (nee Woodburn), of Sheffield Lake, OH, formerly of Lisbon, OH, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; dear mother of Cheryl Tardio (Dominick), Patricia Basso, Joseph Jr., James (Kathy), Donald and Michael (Debbie); loving grandmother and great-grandmother of many; sister of Fred, Ronnie, and the late Wayne Woodburn. Janet worked delivering the Morning Journal for 41 years until she retired in January 2012.Donations may be made to the , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. Private services will be held. www.buschcares.com • 440-933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 3, 2019