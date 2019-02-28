The Morning Journal Obituaries
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
Janet R. Kampfer (nee Woodburn), of Sheffield Lake, OH, formerly of Lisbon, OH, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; dear mother of Cheryl Tardio (Dominick), Patricia Basso, Joseph Jr., James (Kathy), Donald and Michael (Debbie); loving grandmother and great-grandmother of many; sister of Fred, Ronnie, and the late Wayne Woodburn. Janet worked delivering the Morning Journal for 41 years until she retired in January 2012.Donations may be made to the , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. Private services will be held. www.buschcares.com • 440-933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
