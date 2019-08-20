|
|
Janet Yvonne Sapienza (nee Marcum), 63, of Amherst, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 30, 1955, and had been a Amherst resident for the past 11 years, moving from Vermilion. Janet worked for Ford Motor Co., Avon Lake for 33 1/2 years and retired in 2008 as a stock operator. She was a member of Old Fashion Grace Baptist Church, South Amherst, UAW Local 2000, and a life member of AMVETS Post #22, Vermilion. She enjoyed bowling and bowled on the Ball and Chain League and Thursday Ladies Afternoon League in Vermilion. She also enjoyed playing BINGO, playing cards (66), fishing, shooting pool, and especially loved being a mother, grandmother, and spending time with family. She is survived by her sons, Jerry Sapienza, of Wakeman, and Guy (April) Sapienza, of Vermilion; father, Hubert Marcum, of Vermilion; seven grandchildren; sister, Cynthia Lee (Brian) Callison of Alabama; brothers, Larry (Debbie) Marcum, of Amherst, Garry (MaryAnn) Marcum, of Amherst, and Jerry Marcum of Vermilion; and her good friend and caretaker, Lillian "Goma" McKenna. She was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia "Ro" (nee Bray) Marcum; and her sister, Diane Dickel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Reverend Farrell Keith will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 21, 2019