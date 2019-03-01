|
|
Jan was a graduate of Wellington High School and earned her Bachelors Degree in Music from The Ohio State University.
She enjoyed reading, music, volunteering with Multiple Breed Rescue, and cheering for her beloved Buckeyes. She was the proud mom of two rescued “furbabies,” Zoomie and Greta. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Wellington.
Jan is survived by her brother, William Goodwin of Elyria; niece, Erika (John) Cann of Vermilion; nephew, Mark Bailey of Cleveland; uncle, James Baxter of Pandora; great-niece, Alexandra Cann, of Vermilion; and numerous cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Betty (nee Simpson) Goodwin; sister, Patricia Bailey; and brother, Michael Goodwin.
Jan’s family would like to thank New Life Hospice, Mercy Regional Medical Center ICU, and the Cleveland Clinic for the outstanding care they provided.
Friends and family will be received on Monday, March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main Street, Wellington, OH 44090. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, March 5th at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 125 Grand Avenue, Wellington, OH 44090 with Pastor Tom Alexander officiating. Private burial will follow at a later time.
The family suggests wearing Ohio State colors (scarlet and grey) for the service, if you wish.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Multiple Breed Rescue, 10886 West Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 2, 2019