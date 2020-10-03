Janice Jean Catanzarite (nee Pohorence), 84, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 2, 2020.Born on December 28, 1935, Janice was raised in Lorain and Amherst, was a lifelong resident of Lorain County and a devout Catholic. She attended St. Stanislaus Elementary and graduated from St. Mary’s High School Class of 1953. In 1958, she married the love of her life, Fred Catanzarite, and they made their home in Lorain for many years raising three daughters.Janice’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and working with children. She took great pride in her time spent as a Girl Scout Troop Leader at both St. Peter and Masson Elementary schools, Room Grandmother, PTA Chairman for the Masson School Fair, and a member of St. Peter Church, Lorain. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and nana, and was the true nucleus of our family.In later years, Janice and Fred moved to Vermilion where they shared 22 years of contented retirement. Janice enjoyed arts and crafts, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, computer games and relaxing on the patio watching the antics of resident squirrels and hummingbirds. She will be lovingly remembered for her always ready smile and huge heart.She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Fred J Catanzarite; daughters, Michele (Mark) Pilon, Denise Catanzarite and Stephanie Catanzarite; granddaughter, Lauren (Jonas) Ford; great-grandchildren, Greysen, Cohen and Gianna; brother, Michael Pohorence; and several loving nieces and nephews.Janice was predeceased in death by parents, Michael and Joan (nee Rybarczyk) Pohorence; brother, Gerald Pohorence; and sister, Mary Lou Dietrich.The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care provided by the staff of the Neuroscience ICU at University Hospitals Cleveland and to extend a special thanks to nurses Sam, Cara, Kelsey and Mallory.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053, with Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating (meet at Church on Tuesday). Catholic burial services will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Social distancing and masking are required throughout funeral services. Funeral arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lorain. Online condolences may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
.