|
|
Janice ("Jan") Jean Dlugos (nee: Matusik), 78 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Lake Pointe Health Center in Lorain, following a brief illness.She was born August 23, 1940, in Lorain, graduating from Lorain High School with the class of 1958. Jan was a lifelong resident of Lorain County. She had a lengthy career in banking, having worked at the Central Security National Bank of Lorain County, Central Trust Company, Bank One, and concluded her career with School Employees Lorain County Credit Union as a Manager in 2005.Throughout her life, Jan proved she could accomplish any project she set her mind to. She and her former husband built their own home in Amherst, including doing finish carpentry work on built-in cabinets. Jan would go on to build her own furniture and upholster furniture for herself, friends and family. She was also an accomplished seamstress, making her own clothing for many years.She enjoyed gardening and tended the gardens around her condominium development. She especially enjoyed the company of her beloved Siamese cat, Kitty.Jan is survived by her children, John J. Dlugos (Kelly Outland) of Amherst and Andrea J. Dlugos (Michael Dobrient) of Waunakee, Wisconsin; her grandson, Byrne Dobrient; her brother, Edward Matusik (Cheryl) of Orlando, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Matusik (nee Dombrowski); and her brother, Joseph Matusik.Services were held privately by the family.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , PO Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077-7491; The American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Ste. 214, Overland Park, KS 66202; or , 37309 Harvest Dr., Avon, OH 44011.The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jan Dlugos family and has made available for the community's convenience an on-line register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion.Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 30, 2019