|
|
Janice L. Rand (nee Barnes), age 80, and a former resident of Oberlin, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Health Network Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Janice was born November 1, 1939 in Zanesville, to the late Harold R. and Helen A. (nee Beine) Barnes. Following high school, she worked for Dr. Howard Greenberg, optometrist. During the 1970s and 1980s, Janice was a clerk for Gilford Instruments in Oberlin. She was also a receptionist for Atrium Surgery Center, New Jersey, during the 1990s. Throughout her life, Janice enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, bingo, rollerskating, boating, cards and playing the accordion. She was a wonderful seamstress and made her children clothing and Halloween costumes. While a resident of Oberlin, Janice was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Survivors include her sons, John (Belinda) Rand, of North Carolina, and Christopher, of Oberlin; daughters, Jennifer Rand (Dr. Michael Soda), of Pennsylvania, Deborah (David) Bizzell, of New Mexico, Laura St. Clair, of Oberlin; 13 nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carolyn (Maynard) Wright and Beverly Jackson, both of Amherst. She is preceded in death by brother-in-law, Major (Skip) Jackson. Family will receive friends Friday, 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., time of closing prayers at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Catholic Church, 333 So. Lake St., South Amherst, with Pastor Tim O’Connor officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 19, 2019