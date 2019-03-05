|
|
Janice Lee Prest, age 62, of Pinehurst, NC passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Firsthealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Jan was born in Lorain, Ohio, the daughter of James and Joyce Farlow. Jan graduated from Lorain High School.
Jan worked at the Gun Store of Levitt Rd., in Lorain, before moving to Pinehurst, NC in 1981.
Jan is survived by her husband, David Prest. She is the mother of Josh and Marshall. The boys are married to Jacinda and Brooke. Jan was one of six siblings, Chuck, Karen, Barbra, Scott, and Mark. Jan has four grandchildren, Avaleigh and Annabelle, of Josh and Jacinda, and Savy Monroe and Rosealee Gray, of Marshall and Brook.
A memorial service will be scheduled for later this month of March. The date and location have yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice, 251 Campground Rd., West End, NC 27376.
Online condolences may be made at:www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 6, 2019