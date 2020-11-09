Janice M. Edreff, 85 of Lorain, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was a loving homemaker who liked collecting dolls and antiques shopping. She also enjoyed interior decorating, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.Janice is survived by her children, Richard (Erin) Hoak, Scott (Jeannette) Edreff, Kimberly (Roger, Jr.) Wright, Pamela Edreff, and Carol (Mike) Okey; grandchildren, Bryan Hoak, Hilary Hoak, Nicholas Edreff, Autumn Edreff, Logan (Ashley) Wright, Jared Wright, and Caomhan O’Connor; and several great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Edreff, and son, William HoakThe family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Wednesday from 3-5pm with a service beginning at 5pm. Masks and social distancing are required.www.wyers-bollinger.com