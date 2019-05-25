|
|
Janice M. Pachniuk 72 of Rochester Twp. Ohio passed away peacefully May 24, 2019 in the care of East Park Nursing Facility in Brook Park, Ohio. She was born October 30,1947.Janice was a lifelong resident of Lorain County. She graduated from Clearview High School in 1965 and then later attended St Joseph LPN nursing school graduating there in 1969. She worked at St Joseph's Hospital and Lorain Community Hospital both in Lorain.Janice was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Vermilion. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, shopping, the Cleveland Browns, spending time with her dogs, and above all she loved the time she spent with her grandson.Surviving are sons, Brett and Michael Pachniuk; daughters, Dana Pachniuk and Amanda Nahm; grandson, Caydon Nahm; brothers, Bob and Bill Nahm and sisters-in-law, Sandy and Lisa Nahm.She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Nahm and mother, Mary (Mrosko) Nahm.Honoring her final wishes, no memorial service will be held. Final arrangements are being handled by Cleveland Cremation.The family is asking that in lieu of flowers or contributions that any donations be made to the Friendship APL Elyria.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 26, 2019