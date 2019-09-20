Home

Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Harbourtown Community Church
873 State Street
Vermilion, OH
View Map
1960 - 2019
Janice L. Thompson (nee Myers), 59, of Vermilion, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice after a brief illness. She was born January 6, 1960, in Elyria, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 25 years, moving from Lorain. Janice worked as an Information Systems Analyst and Project Manager at Nordson for the past 34 years. She had attended Harbourtown Community Church, Vermilion and enjoyed ballroom dancing, attending the theatre, scrapbooking, shopping, and traveling. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Charles "Chuck" Thompson of Vermilion; daughter, Kate Thompson of Cleveland; parents, Robert and Roberta (nee Schoen) of Edgewater, FL; step son, Charles (Heather) Thompson, Jr. of Reston, VA; step daughter, Connie Thompson of Huntersville, NC; grandchildren, Samantha and Kaedin; brother, Bobby (Ruth) Myers of Edgewater, FL; sisters, Judith (James) Machnauer of Elyria and Sue Thomas of Richmond, VA; Sue Rostkoski of St. Paul, MN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Tom Rostkoski; and her brother-in-law, Bill Thomas. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Harbourtown Community Church, 873 State Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. Pastor Jim Cooper will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035 or the Blessing House, 5540 Grove Ave., Lorain, OH 44055. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
