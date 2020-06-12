It is with great sadness that the family of Jason Lee Newman of Vermilion, announces his passing. On Friday, May 29, 2020, Jason, a loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 43 after a brief battle with an aggressive form of lung cancer. Jason was born on March 3, 1977, in Norwalk, Ohio. After high school, he joined the Air Force and later received a degree in Business Management from Bowling Green State University. His favorite pastimes include spending time with family, playing games, and cooking out. He enjoyed 3D printing and throwing darts with friends through Ohio Vending League System (OVLS) and Lorain Music Co. Jason loved his family with everything he had and will be missed greatly. He and Cheryl raised three wonderful boys. He was just beginning his journey as a Grandpa to two grandchildren who adored him and always had big smiles for him. He was a soft-hearted, loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great friend to those who knew him. Jason will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Cheryl; children, Logan (Demi) Luquette, Garrett (Morgan DiFucci) Luquette and Lancelot Newman; grandchildren, Declan and Athena; parents, Kathy and Steve Preston; sister, Anna (Derek) Tutlow; brothers, Art (Melinda Van Deven) Newman II, Brad (Nina) Preston, and Shawn Preston; grandfather, Al Preston; mother and father-in-law, Mary and John Martin; father-in-law, Etienne Hardy; sister-in-law, Laurie (Desi) Touchet; brother-in-law, Michel (Terri) Hardy; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Art Newman; grandparents, Cromer and Jannie Habernigg, Payton Newman, Anna Newman King; mother-in-law, Sylvia Hardy. In lieu of a funeral, a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 52920 Sperry Rd., Vermilion Ohio, on July 11th at 2 p.m. The family wishes to send a special thank you to Carter Lumber, Terminal Ready Mix and Ohio Vending League Systems. They have all went above and beyond to help alleviate our stress in some way through Jason’s illness and passing. We would also like to thank the staff at Cleveland Clinic - Avon Hospital at Richard E. Jacobs Campus, Moll Cancer Center at Fairview Hospital and Hospice for their care and compassion.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store