Babitt-Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
9350 Ridge Road
North Royalton, OH 44133
(440) 237-4569
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Holiday Inn
15471 Royalton Road
Strongsville, OH
Jason Thomas Easterday


1976 - 2020
Jason Thomas Easterday Obituary
Jason Thomas Easterday, 43, is survived by his fiancee, Amy Wenzler; parents, Thomas and Linda Easterday; sister, Valorie Frye (Ryan); nieces, Alivia and Avary Frye. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Arline Easterday and R. Dale and Mildred Wolfe. Jason is a 1994 graduate of Bellevue High School and member of the Bellevue Redmen basketball team. He attended Bowling Green State University and worked seven years at Vicostone USA as National Sales Director and US VP Sales and Marketing. For the past seven months, he worked at Dwyer Marble and Stone as Accounts Manager. He enjoyed watching sports, especially college football and particularly the University of Michigan. Jason loved the Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jason passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 after a sudden and brief illness. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106 or other cancer research in Jason’s name. A Celebration of Life will be held at Holiday Inn, 15471 Royalton Road, Strongsville, OH 44136 on February 22nd 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Busch Funeral and Crematory Services, 440.237.4569. www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
