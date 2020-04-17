|
Jay Bryan Bickley, 69 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, died on Friday, April 10, 2020, due to sudden heart problems. He was born to Leonard J. and Vivienne J. Bickley (nee: Rick) on April 29, 1950. Jay lived in Amherst for most of his life, except for 16 years in California before returning to Amherst in 1987. While in California, he worked at renovating homes for resale. Jay was a gifted artist and pursued his art by facilitating art sessions. His artwork will now be donated to the Sandstone Center Art Museum. He was also self-employed as a landscaper and handyman for many Amherst and Lorain residents. Jay was an excellent student and an avid reader. He attended Lorain Community College and excelled in writing. Jay was forced to give up his many pursuits when he developed Parkinson's Disease many years ago. Those left behind to treasure his memory include his mother, Vivienne J. Bickley; and his sister, Jeanine Bickley, both of Amherst. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Leonard J. Bickley; his infant brothers, Craig and Jeffrey. Following the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held on a date to be announced. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register: www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 19, 2020