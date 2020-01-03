|
Jay R. Ross, 87, of Elyria, passed away peacefully December 17, 2019. Born March 27, 1932 in Elyria, he was a lifelong resident and a 1950 graduate of Elyria High School. In 1959, he earned his Bachelor's degree from Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music with graduate studies at Cleveland State and Vandercook School of Music in Chicago. He taught for 33 years as a band director at Columbia, Lorain and Elyria High School, retiring from the Avon Lake music department. His bands received many superior awards at district and state band concerts. From 1951 to 1954, Jay was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps during which time he toured with the Marine Corps Band. He was a consummate musician and professional saxophone player forming his own band in high school to play at school functions and later performed with many combos and big bands including the BW Alumni Jazz Band and the Patriot's Symphonic Community Band. He played at the Palace and Front Row Theater for many top name entertainers, including Wayne Newton, Red Skelton, Johnny Mathis, Engelbert Humperdinck, Manhattan Transfer Company, and others. After retirement, he developed a singing and playing program to entertain at local organizations and nursing homes. Jay was a long time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where he was choir director and vocal and instrumental soloist. He was a member of the Elyria Elks Lodge #465, Elyria American Legion Post 12, and the Marine Corps League and was past president of Elyria Evening Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed membership at Spring Valley Country Club, Cotillion Dance Club and Lorain County Historical Society. He was especially pleased to be invited to play with Peter Duchin for the grand opening of Gund Arena, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. His hobbies included music, golf, watching Cleveland sports teams and attending his grandsons' various musical and sporting events. Jay is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly (nee Vargo); daughter, Sherri (David) Roberts of Escondido, CA; son, Jay V. (Jennifer) Ross, of Elyria; and grandsons, Jeremie, Adam and Drew Ross and Scott Roberts. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Devon Haley Ross; parents, Vernon and Elizabeth Ross; a brother, Jack; and sisters, Jean Winson and June Colgan. Friends will be received Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 323 Middle Ave., Elyria. A memorial service will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Community of Faith UCC, 9715 East River Rd., Elyria. Reverend Kathryn Ketchum and Reverend John Seabold will officiate. The Marine Corps League and Elyria AMVETS Post 32 will present military honors. Burial for the family will be in Brookdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 5, 2020