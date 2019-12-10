|
Jean A. Rudy (nee Rawson), age 94, and a resident of South Amherst, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 6, 2019. Jean was born in Elyria, March 16, 1925, to the late Carl and Agnes (nee Clark) Rawson. She was a graduate of Elyria High School. Throughout her life, Jean was a dedicated homemaker who had a passion for reading, was a devoted Cleveland Indians fan, enjoyed watching golf tournaments on television, and working crossword puzzles. Jean was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst. Survivors include her sons, Larry Rudy, of Amherst and Kevin Rudy, of South Amherst; daughter, JoLyn (Tony) Gonzales, of Amherst; ten grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and family friend and caregiver, Paula Trimble. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Rudy (2001); daughter, Holly Ann Saunders (2004); son, Paul Jay Rudy (2009); son, Daniel Joseph Rudy (2017); and sister, Joanne Miller. Family will receive friends at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst, on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a 3:30 p.m., service on Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. John Wessel officiating.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 11, 2019