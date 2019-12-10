Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garland-Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Garland-Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Garland-Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Rudy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. (Rawson) Rudy


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean A. (Rawson) Rudy Obituary
Jean A. Rudy (nee Rawson), age 94, and a resident of South Amherst, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 6, 2019. Jean was born in Elyria, March 16, 1925, to the late Carl and Agnes (nee Clark) Rawson. She was a graduate of Elyria High School. Throughout her life, Jean was a dedicated homemaker who had a passion for reading, was a devoted Cleveland Indians fan, enjoyed watching golf tournaments on television, and working crossword puzzles. Jean was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst. Survivors include her sons, Larry Rudy, of Amherst and Kevin Rudy, of South Amherst; daughter, JoLyn (Tony) Gonzales, of Amherst; ten grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and family friend and caregiver, Paula Trimble. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Rudy (2001); daughter, Holly Ann Saunders (2004); son, Paul Jay Rudy (2009); son, Daniel Joseph Rudy (2017); and sister, Joanne Miller. Family will receive friends at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst, on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a 3:30 p.m., service on Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. John Wessel officiating.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -