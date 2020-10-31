1/
Jean Ann van der Oord
Jean Ann van der Oord (nee: Northeim), passed away October 31, 2020 peacefully after a lengthy illness.She was born May 25, 1926 in Amherst. Jean was a graduate of Brownhelm School.She was employed as a loan officer at Lorain National Bank for twenty-seven years before retiring. Jean was a member of Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ and a member of the Amherst Amvets Ladies Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband Laurence; her parents Bernhardt and Hazel Northeim (nee:Baird); and her brother Donald Northeim.She is survived by her four children Larry (Angie) van der Oord, Linda van der Oord, Ann van der Oord and Judy (Dave) Marks.Due to the COVID restriction there will be no public services. A private graveside service will be held by the family at Brownhelm Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ or Brownhelm Historical Society.The family would like to thank the Amherst Manor and Sprenger Hospice service for their care.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
