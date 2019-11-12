|
Jean Catherine Parker (nee Hayes), 83, passed away November 11, 2019, surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Jean was born June 26, 1936 in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Jack and Marion (nee Podobinsky) Hayes. Growing up in Avon, she graduated in 1954 from St. Augustine Academy in Lakewood. After graduation and a short stint with Ohio Bell, she met her husband, William (Bill) Parker. Bill and Jean were married on December 1, 1956, settled in Sheffield Lake, raising three children. She was employed for 25+ years with the Sheffield/Sheffield Lake City Schools, retiring in 1994 as a secretary at Brookside High School to care for her ailing husband. After her husband’s death, she traveled, but most of all, enjoyed doing crafts and was an accomplished artist, doing many outstanding pencil drawings she shared with family and friends. Surviving Jean are her daughters, Cathy (Dave) Sandor, of Avon Lake, Pam (Chris) Bodnar, of Amherst Township; and son, Steve (Mary Lou) Parker, of Sheffield Lake. The joy of her life were her grandchildren, Ashley Parker and Tyler Parker. Also surviving are her brother, Jack (Bernadette) Hayes, of Edmond, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William (Bill) Parker, in 1995; brothers, Daniel, Michael, and Dennis; and sister, Shirley Cobb. Friends may call on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain from 5 to 8 p.m. Additionally, friends may call on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon. The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to and Diabetes Association, per Jean’s request. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 13, 2019