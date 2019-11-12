Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Catherine (Hayes) Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Catherine (Hayes) Parker Obituary
Jean Catherine Parker (nee Hayes), 83, passed away November 11, 2019, surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Jean was born June 26, 1936 in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Jack and Marion (nee Podobinsky) Hayes. Growing up in Avon, she graduated in 1954 from St. Augustine Academy in Lakewood. After graduation and a short stint with Ohio Bell, she met her husband, William (Bill) Parker. Bill and Jean were married on December 1, 1956, settled in Sheffield Lake, raising three children. She was employed for 25+ years with the Sheffield/Sheffield Lake City Schools, retiring in 1994 as a secretary at Brookside High School to care for her ailing husband. After her husband’s death, she traveled, but most of all, enjoyed doing crafts and was an accomplished artist, doing many outstanding pencil drawings she shared with family and friends. Surviving Jean are her daughters, Cathy (Dave) Sandor, of Avon Lake, Pam (Chris) Bodnar, of Amherst Township; and son, Steve (Mary Lou) Parker, of Sheffield Lake. The joy of her life were her grandchildren, Ashley Parker and Tyler Parker. Also surviving are her brother, Jack (Bernadette) Hayes, of Edmond, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William (Bill) Parker, in 1995; brothers, Daniel, Michael, and Dennis; and sister, Shirley Cobb. Friends may call on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain from 5 to 8 p.m. Additionally, friends may call on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon. The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to and Diabetes Association, per Jean’s request. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -