Lorain: Jean M. Damasiewicz (nee Zack), 96, of Lorain, died Monday October 21, 2019 at the home of her daughter Jeannie in Westlake while under the care of Hospice of the Western Reserve.She was born May 5, 1923 in Windber, Pennsylvania and had resided in Lorain since 1963.Jean was very proud to have graduated from Windber High School as one of the first in her family to do so. She worked at Lorain Products as a machine operator for over 20 years. A longtime member of St John Catholic Church and now St Frances Cabrini Parish, Jean sang in the church choir, was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and cooked in the kitchen for church functions. Jean loved to polka dance with her husband John.Jean loved to walk and was often seen by neighbors walking around her residence in Lorain and at Day’s Damn. Football was her favorite sport and she went to Windber High School games and rooted for the Pittsburgh Steelers. She loved to cook and made many family dishes from scratch when her children were growing up like spaghetti (Of Course she’s Italian) from eggs, flour and water with a rolling pin; her own version of goulash (potatoes, carrots, beef chunks); homemade ravioli (ricotta cheese); and our favorite apple pie cutting and peeling Macintosh apples and making her own crust. She was a fun and cheery person to be around and would often go to the band stage and act like a groupie.She had her own favorite quotes:1) There are no can’t s2) When you are at work you can never rest3) When you get older your body goes to hell4) Everyone will take their turnShe is survived by her children: Dr Judy Randolph (Richard) of Westlake, John R. Damasiewicz (Susan) of Wakeman, Janet Courtney of Livonia, Michigan, Jeannie Parrish (David) of Westlake, James Damasiewicz (Helen) of Avon and Jeff Damasiewicz of Bay Village; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, John Zack and Tony Zack, and sisters, Ida Zborovancik, Nancy Gaio, all of Pennsylvania, and Erma Mincek of Cleveland.She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John A. Damasiewicz on Nov. 28, 2011; parents, Gregorio & Maria Zaccagnini (nee Fanelli); and brother, James Zack.The family will receive friends Saturday October 26, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral chapel followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Parish, 2143 Homewood Dr., Lorain. The Rev. John Retar, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 24, 2019