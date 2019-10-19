|
|
Jean F. Ackerman (nee Blaha), 85, a lifelong resident of Sheffield Village, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.Jean lived in the farmhouse where she was born in Sheffield Village on the land settled by her family in the 1860's. Jean worked tirelessly on the farm, gardening and preserving food. She could do anything from assisting with the birth of a calf to making clothing for her family. She was famous for her cookies as well as the cheesecakes she baked for many years for the St. Teresa fish fry. Jean attended St. Teresa School in Sheffield Village and earned an academic scholarship to St. Mary High School in Lorain. She went on to study nursing at St. John College, Cleveland, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. Jean touched countless lives during her nursing career beginning at Cleveland Clinic where she assisted with the early days of Kidney Dialysis performed with an adapted washing machine. Jean worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Lorain. She left to raise a family and later returned to work at both St. Joseph Hospital in Lorain and Lorain Community (now Mercy) Hospital in Lorain. She enjoyed meeting monthly with the retired nurses group. Jean's loving spirit led her to serve others in the community throughout her lifetime. Her years of service included being a "lunch lady" at St. Thomas School, a BINGO worker at St. Teresa, a school levy volunteer, and a willing volunteer at the St. Teresa fish fries. She also served as a councilwoman in Sheffield Village for 14 years, resigning in July of 2019. Jean was a lifelong member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Sheffield Village. She served the parish as a lector, Eucharistic minister, PSR teacher, and Social Concerns and Altar and Rosary Society member. She was a deeply spiritual woman, belonging to the Third Order of Franciscans. She attended Eucharistic Adoration for many years, lovingly praying for those in need. Jeans life motto was, “I don't just believe in miracles, I depend on them." She is survived by 11 children: Harold (Debbie), Sue (Steve) Crabtree, Max (Char Frymier), Larry (Gina), Barbara (Mike) Griffith, Ann (Dave) Glime, Paul (Aimee), Rudy (Gail), John (Kim), Frances (Chris) Geiger, and Dan (Natalie Cifranic); 15 grandchildren: Mark (Loren), Amanda (David), Cole (Sarah), Zach (Amanda), Alexis (Tim), Rudy (Nicole), Clare, Luke (Katie), Emily, Katy, Lauren, Tim, Emerson, Michael "Mikey", and Dave; Great-Grandchildren: Grant, Leah, Teagan, Pete, Ben, Oliver, Jack, Everly, and three "on the way". She was preceded in death by her husband to whom she had been married 30 years: Fred "Jake" Ackerman; and her parents: Rudy J. and Frances J. (nee Schwartz) Blaha. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the St. Teresa Parish Life Center, 1878 Abbe Rd., Sheffield Village, OH 44054, where closing prayers will be Thursday 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. mass at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Interment will follow in St. Teresa Cemetery, Sheffield Village. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Teresa Building Fund at the address above, or to Birthright, 2136 North Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. Misencik Funeral Home, Avon is handling arrangements.Misencik Funeral Home 36363 Detroit Road Avon, Ohio 44011 440-934-8000
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 20, 2019