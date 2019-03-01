|
|
Jean L. Kubach, 70, of Vermilion, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Kingston of Vermilion after a lengthy illness. She was born March 10, 1948 in Amherst and had been a Vermilion resident for the past two and a half years, moving from Sandusky.Jean had worked at the Murray Ridge Workshop, then she became an assembler for SS Industries (Ability Works), and also worked in housekeeping for Saw Mill Creek in the gift shop.She was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Amherst, and participated with the Special Olympics. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, dancing, couponing, boat rides, traveling, coloring books, watching movies, and especially watching I Love Lucy and The Lawrence Welk Show.She is survived by her brother, Glen (Marcia) Kubach of Vermilion; her sister, Glenda (Eddie) Akers of Amherst; her niece, Cheryl Akers; her nephews, Bryan (Sarah) Akers and Matthew Kubach; and great nephews, Deane and Evan Akers.She was preceded in death by parents, Russell and Olive (nee Holl) Kubach. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor John Jackson will officiate. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.The family suggests memorial contributions to Lucy Idol Center, P.O. Box 162, Vermilion, OH 44089.Online condolences may be made at:www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 2, 2019