|
|
Jean M. Kolbe, age 63, a lifelong resident of Lorain passed away at home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 after a long illness.She was born on January 16, 1956 to Emery L. and Carol J. (nee Tackas) Kolbe. She attended Murray Ridge School where she also worked. She retired early in order to travel with her parents.Jean enjoyed needlepointing, listening to the Beatles music, and everything cats.She is survived by her sisters, Mary (John) Mullner, of Cleveland, and Julie (Robert) Gallagher, of Lorain; and her brothers, James (Sylvia) Kolbe, of Columbus, and John (Cindy) Kolbe, of West Virginia.Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Emery and Carol Kolbe.The family invites friends to gather and honor Jean and her mother, Carol, who recently passed away on September 1, 2019 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center,1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio 44001.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 29, 2019