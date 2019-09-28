Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Kolbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Kolbe


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean M. Kolbe Obituary
Jean M. Kolbe, age 63, a lifelong resident of Lorain passed away at home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 after a long illness.She was born on January 16, 1956 to Emery L. and Carol J. (nee Tackas) Kolbe. She attended Murray Ridge School where she also worked. She retired early in order to travel with her parents.Jean enjoyed needlepointing, listening to the Beatles music, and everything cats.She is survived by her sisters, Mary (John) Mullner, of Cleveland, and Julie (Robert) Gallagher, of Lorain; and her brothers, James (Sylvia) Kolbe, of Columbus, and John (Cindy) Kolbe, of West Virginia.Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Emery and Carol Kolbe.The family invites friends to gather and honor Jean and her mother, Carol, who recently passed away on September 1, 2019 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center,1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio 44001.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now