Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter Parish
3501 Oberlin Avenue
Jean Mae (Yohn) Pihlblad


1925 - 2019
Jean Mae (Yohn) Pihlblad Obituary
Jean Mae Pihlblad (nee Yohn), age 93, and a lifelong resident of Lorain, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 in Florida. Jean was born on August 11, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio. She loved her home, clothes shopping, traveling, and playing card games. No one could ever match her laughter and zest for living life to the fullest. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Raymond Joseph Pihlblad; mother, Vivian-Ana (nee Walesch) Yohn; father, Charles Earl Yohn; sister, Dolores Rockas; daughter-in-law, Marianna Pihlblad; and grandson, Jimmy Pihlblad. She is survived by her three children, Thomas Raymond Pihlblad, of Lorain, James Edward (MaryAnn) Pihlblad, of Yulee, Florida, and daughter, Barbara Jean (Robert) Baesmann, of Dallas, Texas; along with six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will begin Friday with closing prayers offered in the funeral chapel at 9:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 in St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Avenue with Reverend Craig Hovanec, pastor of the church presiding. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. To share your memories and condolences with the Pihlblad Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 10, 2019
