Jeanette L. Polito (nee Wilson), 75, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, OH with her loving family by her side.
She was a lifelong Lorain resident where she was born on April 3, 1944.
Jeanette graduated from Clearview High School, Class of 1962. She married her beloved, Patsy Polito on July 18, 1964 and they raised their children, Denise and Tony together. Jeanette was primarily a homemaker and she did not take her job lightly. She also worked at Willow True Value Hardware and retired in 1991. Jeanette was an active member at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Elyria where she was involved in the school, volunteered at bingo and making nut rolls and poppy seed rolls. She was an avid reader and she enjoyed organizing, traveling, watching the Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburgh Steelers, planning family holiday gatherings and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years of marriage, Patsy Polito; children, Denise Arseth and Tony (Koleen); proud Grammy to, Joe, Marco, Rachael and Abbey; sister, Jacci (Richard) Mack; sister-in-law to, the Polito Boys and their spouses; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Wilson (nee Baum); sister, Judy (Harry–living) Kallas; brother, Vance "Jerry" Wilson; and son-in-law, Robert Arseth.
The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 41295 N. Ridge Road, Elyria, OH, Fr. John Retar, Pastor, officiating (Meet at Church on Monday). Christian burial services will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Twp.
Memorial donations may be made in Jeanette's memory to a charity of donor's choice. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in www.morningjournal.com on Oct. 27, 2019