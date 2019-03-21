|
|
Jeanette Ready (nee Kujawski), 95, passed away at the home of her daughter, Maureen, surrounded by her loving family, and under the care of Hospice of the Western Reserve, on March 20, 2019.
She was born in Lorain to Polish immigrants, Anton and Anna Kujawski, on August 6, 1923.
A lifetime member of Nativity B.V.M. Church. She sang in their choir for years and participated in PTO when Nativity School was open.
When she was young she worked at Gabriel’s in Cleveland until she began her family.
She enjoyed many trips to Scottsdale, Arizona, San Diego, California, Klamath Falls, Oregon and Virginia Beach, Virginia, and was an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as well as the Cleveland Indians.
She enjoyed crocheting blankets for her children and grandchildren. Nothing pleased her more than to be around her family, especially her grandchildren, cooking Sunday dinners, and baking, mostly her famous nut rolls, specialty cakes and cookies. Much of her enjoyment was playing cards and making costumes for her grandchildren, and spending time with her friends.
She took great pride in her Polish heritage and embraced the Irish heritage when she married her husband.
She is survived by her children: Michael (Cheryl) Ready of Port St. Lucie, FL., Patrick Ready (Stacy Gilbert) of Scottsdale, AZ., Karen (Greg) Pietch of Amherst, and Maureen Shannon (Ralph Iemma) of Lorain; sister, Sabina Kelley of Willoughby; grandchildren, Shannon Ready of Cleveland, Melissa Hoepner (Ted) of Orlando, FL., Eric Ready (Amy) of Thornton, CO., Sarah Pietch (April Sharick) of Cleveland, Nina Sina (Rob) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL., Emily Pietch of Lorain, and Ryan Shannon (Arianna Harsar) of Fountain Hills, AZ.; great-grandchildren, Ariana and Rex Ready, Ethan Leyva, Henry and Cosette Sina; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Richard R. Ready, in 2002; her father, Anton Kujawski; her mother, Anna Gajewski, and stepfather, Charles Gajewski; brothers, Edward, Charles, and Joseph Kujawski; and her sister, Phyllis Wochna.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Rd., Amherst.
Closing prayers will be on Saturday at the funeral center at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 9:00 a.m., at Nativity of the BVM Catholic Church, 418 W. 15th Street, Lorain. The Rev. Fr. Robert Glepko, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Nativity Cares c/o Nativity B.V.M. Church, 418 W. 15th Street, Lorain, OH 44052.
A special thank you to Deanna, her caregiver, and to Mary from the Lorain County team of Hospice of the Western Reserve for their excellent care.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 22, 2019