|
|
Jeanne M. Brooks, 91, of Avon Lake, mother of Pat Taskey, Sandy MacIntyre (Marty), Mickey Brooks (Donna), Bruce Brooks (Debbie) and Bev Potash; grandmother of Tracy, Cindy, Bobby, Renee, D.J., Sarina, Mike, Misty, Amanda, Jennifer and Brittany; great-grandmother of 18; and great-great-grandmother of eight; sister of Lillian Mattis. Jeanne passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her son, Brian B. Brooks; parents, Andrew and Lillian (nee Billings) Hill; husband, James Brooks; and five siblings. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to APL (Animal Protective League), 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon-Belden Rd., Avon Lake. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brook Park. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. 440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 4, 2020