Jeanne M. Sokol
Jeanne M. Sokol, 91, of Lorain passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center.Mrs. Sokol born in Harrisburg, PA on June 23, 1929, was the daughter of the late Ted and Nellie (nee Harris) Sperling. She was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School and attended Ohio State University and Kent State University Extension in Cleveland.She was a home maker but taught at both Canton and Lorain City Schools from 1949 until 1971. She then held several sales and marketing positions until 1981 when she became the Director of Admissions at Lorain Business College.Jeanne is survived by her daughter Cindy Sokol of Lorain and her son,Steven (Marlina) Sokol of Tampa, FL.Burial services will be private and interment at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.The family suggest that memorial contributions be made to Agudath B'nai Israel Synagogue, 1715 Meister Rd, Lorain, OH 44053The family is being assisted by the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 . 5th. Street, Lorain.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
