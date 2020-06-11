Jeanne Marie Elenin (nee Luca) passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after an incredibly brave fight with cancer. Jeanne was married for 55 years to Carl Elenin (1937-2018) and had three children, Barb (Terry) Campbell, Paul (Susan Daunch), and Christine (Andrew) Huck. Her insanely beloved grandchildren are Zachary, Benjamin, Claudia, Augustus, and Addison. She also leaves behind on this earth many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to count. She was the daughter of Anna (nee Blazina) and Joseph Luca; and sister of Ronald Luca, who have all preceded her in death. Jeanne grew up in Lorain, Ohio, and graduated from Lorain High School. She worked for the local credit union in the years after graduation. After she met Carl, they married on a blue-skied, remarkably warm, late November day. They adorably renewed their vows on their 50th wedding anniversary. While raising her children, Jeanne became the church secretary of Holy Trinity Church which she did for 28 years. She was a highly active member serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, PSR teacher, and helped at literally every church picnic, pancake breakfast, paprikash dinner, and all other events. She also organized and participated in many outings and day trips where she cultivated her love for casinos and penny slots. She was also an active member of the United Slovak Society, the Altar and Rosary Society, and the Holy Trinity Seniors. She was most recently a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Vermilion. She enjoyed traveling to Amish Country, the Bahamas, Williamsburg, and Cincinnati. She was a loving, considerate, straightforward woman. She exhibited a strength, especially in these last two years since her husband died, that is to be admired. Her children respected and loved her tremendously. Words cannot express how much she will be missed. The family will receive friends Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain during the following times: 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. for elderly persons or persons that are immuno-suppressed and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. for the general public. Please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines that are displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, please meet at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange St., Vermilion, where the family will receive friends in the church breezeway from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The mass of Christian Burial will follow in the church at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Frank Kosem, pastor emeritus of St. Jude Catholic Church in Elyria and the Rev. Leonard Bacik, pastor of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Middleburg Heights, will concelebrate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.