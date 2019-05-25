|
Jeanne Marie Kowalski (nee: Knechtges), 90, of Grafton, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at The Abbewood in Elyria following a brief illness.She was born February 20, 1929 in Elyria, Ohio. Jeanne was a devoted member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Grafton. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed quilting, reading, and playing cards. Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Luca (James) of Amherst, Laurie Kalda (Ellison) of Sioux Falls, SD; a son, Rick Kowalski (Tina) of Grafton. Additional survivors include 13 grandchildren, Mark, Tim, Julie, Jessica, Emily, Jake, Sam, Molly, Maggie, Jeremy, Ben, Andy, Katie; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sister Kathleen Knechtges S.N.D. of Chardon; a brother, Jack Knechtges (Angie) of Grafton. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard D.; a daughter, Chris Pijor (Stan); her parents, Chauncey and Catherine (nee: Ward) Knechtges; and two brothers, Ward and Chuck (Darlene) Knechtges. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at The Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at State Rt. 57), Elyria (440)322-4626. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 708 Erie St., Grafton, where the family will also receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. (Please meet at Church). The Reverend Father John P. Seabold, Pastor will be the Celebrant. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Grafton. The family suggests memorial contributions in Jeanne’s memory be sent to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at: www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 26, 2019