Jeannene J. Shawver, age 83, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019.
Born January 15, 1936 to the late Charles R. Minnich and Helen E. (nee Hildebrand), she resided in Lorain, raising her family and working for Lorain Products for over 35 years.
She is survived by her loving children: Joyce Tavenner (Chris), Gerry Arquillo (Dennis); brothers: Bruce, Daniel, Mark and Paul Minnich; sisters: Carolyn Brienes, Ruth Zocchi and Mary Alice Sanchez.
In addition to her parents and husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by son, Robin Cantrell and daughter, Laura Chapman; brother's: Charles, David and Gerard Michael Minnich.
Family and friends will be received Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Home, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Elyria, Ohio from 2-4pm. www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 5, 2019