Jeannine Haarsma (nee Wheeler) passed away on February 28, 2020 at home from an illness. She was a lifetime Lorain resident until she retired to Arizona in the early 1980’s. She grew up on Lorain’s east side and was a longtime member of the Faith United Methodist Church. She loved music and held the position of Choir Director at her church. She retired from Sears Roebuck in 1977 where she worked in Administration and Customer Service. Jeannine was the beloved wife of Neil Haarsma of Arizona; as well as a mother and grandmother, leaving two daughters, Patricia Bennett and Constance Lawson; and two grandchildren, Correy and Reed. She has four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her previous husband, William Lerchbacker; son, Timothy Bennett; and brother, Armand Wheeler of Cincinnati; and parents, Melvin and Vera. A celebration of life will be held at Faith United Methodist Church on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Contributions can be made to the Lorain Community Senior Center, 3361 Garfield Blvd., Lorain, Ohio or the Alzheimer’s organization, (www.alz.org/help-support). The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home for Funerals assisted with the arrangements. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 6, 2020