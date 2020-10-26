1/1
Jeannine L. "Jean" Rock
Jeannine L. “Jean” Rock, (nee Fogel), age 91, of Lorain, retired data processing coordinator for Nordson Corporation, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Thursday October 22, 2020. Born in Lorain on March 28, 1929, she was a 1947 graduate of Lorain High School and a life-long resident of the city.She is survived by daughters Bobbi Ksenich of Middleburg Heights, Barbara Taylor (Thomas) of Lakewood, and Rebecca Shaw of Vermilion, step-daughters Talecia Hess (Matt) of Perrysburg, Melanie Moore of Apache Junction, Arizona, step-sons Brad Rock (Lorraine) of Oswego, Illinois, and Shawn Rock (Brenda) of Marysville.. She also leaves grandchildren Lindsay Marie Taylor, Samantha P. Polczynski (Brett), William Nehls, Garrett Shaw, Jacob Rock, Alex Rock, Connor and Rachel Hess, Molly Martin, and Kevin Moore, along with great grandchildren Daniel and Ellie Martin.Jean was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Ksenich in 1970, second husband Frank Rock in 1986, father Lawrence D. Fogel, mother Wilma Stone (nee Sallay), and brothers Lawrence and Gerald Fogel.Memorial services will be conducted privately in Trinity Lutheran Church with Pr. Sherman Bishop officiating.Contributions in her memory are encouraged to either Trinity Lutheran Church – 3747 Liberty Avenue, Vermilion, OH 44089 or Kingston of Vermilion – 4210 Telegraph Lane, Vermilion, OH 44089.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Homada Funeral Chapel. To read an expanded obituary and to share your memories and condolences with Jean’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
