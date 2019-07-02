Home

Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
Jeffrey Alex Livingston


1960 - 2019
Jeffrey Alex Livingston, 59 years of age, and a resident of South Carolina, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born February 24, 1960, in Elyria. Jeffrey grew up in South Amherst before moving to South Carolina, where he had made his home for the last ten years. He was a graduate of South Amherst High School with the class of 1978. Jeffrey was employed as a chauffeur with Bob Morris Auto Dealerships. He proudly served in the United States Army for eight years. Jeffrey loved traveling around the United States. His hobbies included coin collecting and playing cards, especially poker. Jeffrey loved fishing on local ponds and on Lake Erie. He enjoyed spending time at the Amherst Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1442. Jeffrey especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his mother, Rosemarie Livingston (nee: Sabo), of South Amherst; his brothers, John Thomas Livingston, II, of Orlando, Florida, Ronald Allan Livingston (Shelly), of Lorain, and Randy Lee Livingston (Kelly), of Taylorsville, Kentucky; and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John T. Livingston, III, on July 15, 2014. Friends may call Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. The Rev. Joyce Schroer, pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in South Amherst, will officiate. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Amherst Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1442, 1161 Milan Avenue, Amherst, OH 44001. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register: www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 3, 2019
