Jeffrey Bowers, 60, of Berlin Heights, passed away June 2, 2020. He was born March 9, 1960, in Sandusky, OH, and was a 1978 Sandusky High School graduate. After high school, he worked at Cedar Point and was a member of Laborers Local 480, Sandusky, OH. Since 1990, he was a member of the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 42, Norwalk, OH. He loved fishing, boating, building, and fabrication, but what was most important to him was being an essential part of his sons' lives and interests. He is survived by his wife, Shari (Leathem) Bowers, with whom he would have celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary this Friday, June 5; son, Clayton Bowers of Berlin Heights; son, Lucas Bowers of Madison, TN; sister, Pamela (Dewey) Scheid of Edmond, OK; brother, George (Amy) Bowers of Huron; sister, Christine (Terrence) Burga of Powell, OH; sister, Amy (Gregory) Moody of Huron; sister, Melissa (Anthony) Rutger of Sandusky; in-laws, Jim (Deb) Leathem of Huron; Tom (Sue) Leathem of Huron; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special cousin and best friend, Mark Incorvia of Murfreesboro, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marilyn (Keech) Bowers; and his parents-in-law, William and Margaret Leathem. A public memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home at 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.mormanfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Erie County Humane Society at 1911 Superior St., Sandusky, OH 44870.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.