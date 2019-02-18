|
|
Jeffrey C. Joslin, 55, of Amherst, and formerly of Oberlin, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at Amherst Manor, following a lengthy illness.He was born May 16, 1963 in Lorain, Ohio, to Rae Lynn (Haefka) Goldthorpe and the late Lyle G. Joslin. Jeff was a 1981 graduate of Vermilion High School and attended Lorain Community College, where he obtained his Associate's Degree in Business.He was a very loving individual who enjoyed volunteering and spending time with his family in his spare time. He especially enjoyed volunteer work for the Oberlin Historical Society. Jeff had a passion for music and was a very accomplished guitar player.Including his mother, he is survived by his sister, Shelly R. Hand of Michigan; and other relatives.He is preceded in death by his father; and his two nephews in infancy.At the Family's request, cremation will take place and inurnment at Westwood Cemetery will be held at a later date.Cowling Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Condolences may be shared online at:www.cowlingfuneralhomeoh.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 19, 2019