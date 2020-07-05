Jeffrey “Jeff” Huneke, 73, of Huron, passed away, Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a four year battle with a Parkinson’s Disorder - PSP.He was born December 3, 1946 in Lorain and has resided in Huron for the past 46 years.He graduated from Lorain High School in 1965 and attended Lorain Community College for 2 years. He worked as a Mechanical – Electrical Draftsman for Lorain Products for 40 years and then worked for the Sandusky Schools for 13 years as the courier for the schools. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Huron. He enjoyed gardening, working around his yard, and was very proud of his century plus home in Huron. Jeff looked forward to the frequent trips with Mary Kay to Colonial Williamsburg. He knew the town by heart and he patterned their home on Ohio Street after the historic homes in that town. He had an eye for detail. He researched, measured, and painted, to make sure their home was authentic, comfortable, and as inviting as possible. He loved his Midnight Blue 1967 Chevy Chevelle and his 2002 Corvette and was an enthusiast with his Lionel Train collection which was started when he was younger, by his grandparents.He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay (Murphy) Huneke, whom he married July 13, 1974; his sisters in law, Peg (Ed) Ames of Solon and Martha (Bob) Lawitzke of Catawba Island; a brother in law, David (Jayne) Murphy of Marblehead; and cousins, Bruce (Bonnie) Smith of Olmsted Falls, Greg (Gerri) Smith of Lorain, Gary (Terry) Toma, and Brad Toma, both of California, and Lynda Hambly of Amherst; and numerous other family relatives and many close friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alvira (Toma) Huneke; and maternal grandparents, John and Sofie Toma.Friends may call Wednesday, July 8th from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church Gathering Space, 430 Main Street, Huron, with a funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Father Jeffrey McBeth officiating.Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Marblehead.Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, 44870, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38905, or to a favorite charity
