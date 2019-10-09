|
|
On Monday, September 02, 2019, Jeffrey Ian Sherman, passed away at the age of 63. He was a loving and dedicated father to Katie Sherman, Alyssa Dines and Daniel Sherman; and brothers, Bob Sherman, Ron Sherman; and sister, Suzi (Sherman) Hoffman. Jeff was born November 20, 1955 in Lorain, Ohio to Samuel J. and Jeanne A. Sherman. He graduated Lorain High School class of 1974, then graduated with honors in Biochemistry from the University of Cincinnati. Jeff's passion for biochemistry led him to become a Master Herbalist and dedicated healer. He passed away as the CEO of Thousand Oaks Family Well Being, treating people through alternative and holistic medicine. Jeff's commitment and dedication to his children was his passion for life. Jeff's family, friends and clients described him as genuine, generous and caring. Jeff was a hiking enthusiast who died in nature, surrounded by friends, doing what he loved.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 13, 2019