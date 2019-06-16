Home

Jeffrey L. Romes, age 65, of Huron, passed away Friday, June 14 at Stein Hospice Care Center.He was born June 26, 1953 in Lorain, OH to the late Phyliss J. Kelley and Bernard M. Romes. He grew up in Vermilion, OH, and later moved to Las Cruces, NM before returning to Ohio.He was a member of The Chapel, Sandusky Campus.He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS John F. Kennedy Aircraft Carrier as a ship machinist and worked on F-14’s. He retired from DLZ Corp., Cleveland, OH in 2016. He was a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post 22 and the American Legion Post 397 in Vermilion.He is survived by his daughters, Brittany Nicole and Kelsea Ann of Bay Village, OH; sisters, Marsha (Charles) Smith of Vermilion, Kay (Steve) Mackey of Huron, Lisa (Aaron) Minor of Howell, MI, and Debbie Kuhlman of Sandusky; brothers, Kirk (Cindy) Romes of Chillicothe, Ben (Kim) Romes of Swartz Creek, MI, and Ralph Kuhlman of Sandusky; aunt, Caroline Post of Lorain; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.Aside from his parents, he was preceeded in death by two brothers in infancy; sister, Joedi Romes; brother-in-law, Charles Smith; maternal grandparents, James and Crystal Kelley; paternal grandparents, Bernard and Helen Romes.Jeff’s wish was to be cremated and his ashes spread around the mountains in New Mexico. A memorial service will be held in the near future.Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.Cremation service is being provided by Andras Crematory, Lorain Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 17, 2019
