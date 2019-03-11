|
Jeffrey R. King, 53, of Vermilion, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home after a sudden illness. He was born March 8, 1966 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Vermilion resident.??Jeffrey had worked at Nordson Corporation, the Cleveland Quarries, Schwensen's Bakery, and Hamman's Bakery before continuing his career as a farmer on his family's vineyard.?He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion, 4-H, and Welch's National Grape Co-Op. He enjoyed watching movies, spending time in the outdoors, animals, helping others, and especially enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. ?He is survived by his mother, Joan (nee Hamman) King of Vermilion; brother, Joel (Lisa ) King of Strongsville; sisters, Jacquelyn (Tom Hug) Freeman of Vermilion and Julie King of Vermilion; and his nieces and nephews, Joe, Paul, Callie, Paige, Brenna, and Valerie. ?He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph "Joe" King; paternal grandparents, Stephen and Mary King; and his maternal grandparents, June and Charles Hamman.?The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio.Funeral services will be Friday, March 15, 2019 10:30 a.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home. The Reverend Ron Brickner will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion.?The family suggests memorial contributions to Friendship Animal Protective League of Lorain County, Inc., 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035. ?Online condolences may be made at:www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 12, 2019