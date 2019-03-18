Home

Jennell Chinn (nee Shields), 75, of Lorain, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, in her home following a brief illness. She was born November 2, 1943, in Jackson, Mississippi, and had been a resident of Lorain for over 60 years.She attended Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Lorain. Jennell retired from the Neighborhood House Association, where she worked at The Cityview Center, and formerly worked for the Clearview School District. She was a former member of the Black River Elks, Lodge 62. Jennell enjoyed playing bingo, cards, cooking and going to the casinos. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Shannon, Jr. and Marcus Shannon; and daughters, Myra Shannon, Susan Shannon, Shanta Shannon, and Alice Chinn; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gilbert (Janie) Shields and James Shields; her best friend, Elaine Franks, of San Francisco, CA; and a host of other relatives. Jennell was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Shannon, Sr.; second husband, Stanford Chinn; three sons, William Taft, Stanford, Jr., and Ricky Shields; her parents, Willie and Parrlee Shields; two sisters, Alma Lewis and Willie Faye Allen; and a great-grandson, Leland Crisp. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 3900 Clifton Ave., Lorain. James Branson, Sr. and James Branson, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
