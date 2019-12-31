|
Jennifer J. Pullis (nee Schultz), age 71, of Vermilion, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Kingston of Vermilion after a brief illness. She was born on April 9, 1948 in Steubenville, Ohio to Henry and Jean (nee Johnson) Schultz and graduated from Jefferson Union High School in Richmond, Ohio in 1966. Jennifer was a homemaker who enjoyed bowling, traveling, reading, dining out and home decorating. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ken; son, Kevin Gelder; daughter, Brenda (Richard) Krutch; step-son, Brian Pullis; step-daughter, Maribeth (Max) Kennedy; step-grandchildren, Jack and Peyton Kennedy; sisters, Donna Carmen, Charlene Polshaw, and Merrilee (Brady) Thomas. Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Jean Schultz. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral center. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Jennifer to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 1, 2020