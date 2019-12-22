|
Jennifer “Jenny” L. Werner (nee Bethke), age 53. Loving and devoted wife of Robert Werner, Jr., daughter of Patrick and Christine Bethke (nee Hommel), devoted mother of Steven Werner and Brooke Werner, sister of Patrick Bethke and Pamela (Mason) Crowe. Preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Virginia Hommel.Jenny was a graduate of Avon Lake High School, class of 1985. After welcoming her children home, she chose to begin working as an Aide in the Amherst Public Schools so she could be with them more. Through this she discovered her passion for working with special needs children and sought her education degree through online classes. Jenny devoted her career to the Amherst Schools, and loved working in the high school with the students who needed extra attention in their educational development.Jenny and Bob were blessed with two children, Steven and Brooke, who were the light of their lives from their first days home. She enjoyed doting on them both and was continuously involved in their activities from sports to the arts. Jenny was always sincere and honest, and believed in speaking her mind. She was noted for her devotion to her sassiness, good humor, and strength. As her battle with cancer dragged on, she drew upon her family’s support to sustain her and continued to greet her loved ones with a smile. Jenny’s family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support, especially her extended family at the Amherst Schools.Jenny was surrounded by her loving family and friends on December 21, 2019 as her long battle against cancer came to an end. She will be forever missed and remembered.Memorials may be forwarded to Our Lady of Wayside, 38023 Colorado Avenue, Avon Ohio 44011. Friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Road from 2-8pm on Friday, December 27, 2019, with a prayer service at 2:00pm. 440-937-6175. www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 23, 2019