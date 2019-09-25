|
May 22, 1984, you came into our lives. Beautiful little red head we named Jennifer Miller Davidson after your two great-grandmothers. We called you JennyM or Jen Jen. Your father and I want people reading this to know just how special you were. You loved music, animals, learning, and your family. You grew up like most children, making snow angels in the snow, learning how to ride a bike, excited about Santa coming, birthday parties, hating vegetables, asking many questions. Your love for music was exceptional. You had a bond with your band director. He needed someone to learn the bassoon for a solo, and you learned it and played the solo to perfection. You were selected your junior year to lead the marching band as field commander. Traditionally, this honor was always given to a senior. He then asked you to learn the tuba your senior year. Again, you learned it and senior night you stepped up with the male tuba players and twirled that tuba with perfection. The tuba was bigger than you. We loved watching you on the field. You taught yourself the theme of Titanic on the piano and played it at your great grandmother's senior home over and over again at the residents’ request. You showed goats and projects in 4H. We discovered you inherited your great-grandmother's skill in cooking and baking. You were in FFA. Everything you took on you did with such compassion and perfection. It was our honor to be your parents; to love you and care for you. You left us September 14. Your family laid you to rest September 21. We are comforted that you are with your grandparents and with our Lord. You will always be beautiful and smiles...no more struggles. We will have you with us every day through your sons, Dragan and Ares. There will be emptiness in our hearts until we are with you again.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 26, 2019