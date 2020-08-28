Jennifer "Jenny" Villegas, 41, of Lorain, Ohio, transitioned to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Jenny was born to San Juanita and Guadalupe Villegas on March 12, 1979, in Cleveland, Ohio. Jenny was born with down syndrome but she did not let that stop her. She was the life of the party and the soul and heartbeat of the family. Jenny attended the Murray Ridge Workshop. She loved coloring and watching musicals. She loved all music, especially country and hip hop and gospel music. Most of all, she loved her family. Jennifer is survived by her caretakers, who were also her niece and nephews, Laura (Jarvis) Perkins, Aamir Johnson-Smith, Quincy Arnold, all of Lorain; sisters, Tracy (John) Glynn of Elyria, Ohio, Stephanie Villegas of Lorain, and Ida Villegas of Long Beach, California; brothers, Albert Villegas of Santa Ana, California, Guadalupe Villegas Jr. and Victor Castro, both of Saginaw, Michigan; and a special best friend, Iris. Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, San Juanita and Guadalupe Villegas; sisters, Irma Castro and Ana Lewis; and great-niece, Mia Joy Castro. A walk-through viewing will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by private family services, at God's Kingdom, 423 Washington Ave., Lorain, OH. Social distances and COVID-19 safe practices are required (must wear a mask). Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
.