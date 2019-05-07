|
Jerry Lynn Barfield, of West Salem, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2019, at the age of 50. He was born in Amherst, Ohio, April 6, 1968. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Annie (Lallathin) Barfield. Jerry attended Marion L. Steele High School and graduated from Lorain County Community College with a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology. He was employed by Progressive Insurance Company of Mayfield Heights in the IT Department. Jerry loved racing cars at Summit Motor Sports Park and drove the vehicle known as “Hard Drive.” He enjoyed boating and fishing, biking and hard rock music.On August, 7, 2007, his life was totally changed by a car/motorcycle accident and he had to learn his life skills all over again. Following a lengthy hospital recovery, Jerry moved to Medina, Ohio, for assistance from his older sister. He relocated to West Salem in 2017. Jerry is survived by his two children, Jeremy Barfield (two grandsons), of London, Ohio and Hannah (Dan) Flynn, of Amherst, Ohio; older siblings surviving, Terry (Ken) Miller, of Medina, Ohio, Sandra DeLong, of North Carolina, and Jeff (Sharyn) Barfield, of West Salem, Ohio. He is also survived by his niece and four nephews and their children. Jerry was an organ donor and through his generosity many others will benefit from his gifts of life. Cremation has taken place per his request. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Toledo Road Church of Christ, 5075 Toledo Road, Lorain, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The memorial service will be held immediately after.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 8, 2019