Jerry Richard McDonald
Jerry Richard McDonald, age 84, died in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, on June 17, 2020. He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, and lived most of his life in Vermilion, Ohio. Jerry enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia, watching sports, and playing fantasy sports. He was also a member of various dart, bowling, and softball leagues for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and the rest of his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley; his brother, Jack; his three children, Terry McDonald, Larry McDonald, and Cindy Buehner; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Burial service will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, OH, on July 23, 2020 at 12 p.m.

Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
