Jerry Russell Harness, 67 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at New Life Hospice Center in Lorain. He was born April 5, 1952 in Robins, Tennessee. As a young boy, his family moved to Lorain County in 1959. Jerry had lived most of his life in South Amherst. He was employed at Ford Motor Company for 19 years as a utility man. Jerry retired from Rol-Fab, Inc. in Cleveland. He loved being outdoors, boating, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Jerry loved having a good time with his family and friends. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida. Jerry was a member of the Amherst Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1442 and the Lorain Moose. Survivors include his daughter, Shannon Grimm, of Gallion, Ohio; his siblings, Ken Harness (Sheila) of Lorain; Judy Karen Dodrill (Roger) of South Amherst, Joann Marie Hemminger (Ken) of Lorain, Janet Wright of Oberlin; special niece and nephew, Edward Wright and Vicki Wright; as well as nieces and nephews, Nick, Adam, Jacob, Kevin, Paul, Karen, Sara, Sandy and Lola; and great niece, Holly; as well as other great nieces. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Lori, in 1991; parents, Hubert and Oma Jean Harness (nee: York); and his sister, Mildred Faye Williams, in 2003. Friends may call Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register: www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 15, 2019