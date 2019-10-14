Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Harness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Russell Harness


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Russell Harness Obituary
Jerry Russell Harness, 67 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at New Life Hospice Center in Lorain. He was born April 5, 1952 in Robins, Tennessee. As a young boy, his family moved to Lorain County in 1959. Jerry had lived most of his life in South Amherst. He was employed at Ford Motor Company for 19 years as a utility man. Jerry retired from Rol-Fab, Inc. in Cleveland. He loved being outdoors, boating, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Jerry loved having a good time with his family and friends. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida. Jerry was a member of the Amherst Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1442 and the Lorain Moose. Survivors include his daughter, Shannon Grimm, of Gallion, Ohio; his siblings, Ken Harness (Sheila) of Lorain; Judy Karen Dodrill (Roger) of South Amherst, Joann Marie Hemminger (Ken) of Lorain, Janet Wright of Oberlin; special niece and nephew, Edward Wright and Vicki Wright; as well as nieces and nephews, Nick, Adam, Jacob, Kevin, Paul, Karen, Sara, Sandy and Lola; and great niece, Holly; as well as other great nieces. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Lori, in 1991; parents, Hubert and Oma Jean Harness (nee: York); and his sister, Mildred Faye Williams, in 2003. Friends may call Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register: www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now