Jerzy Goliszewski, 74, of Lorain, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home. He was born January 19, 1946, and had been a Lorain resident for the past 38 years, moving from Poland. Jerzy worked for Lorain Products/Reliance Electric for 20 years without missing a day of work. He then worked an additional eight years with Emerson, building coils for electronics, retiring in 2011.He was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Lorain. He enjoyed cooking and gardening and especially enjoyed boating and spending time with his dog, Asher. He is survived by his son, Grzegorz Goliszewski of Lorain; and his brothers, Richard Goliszewski, Wieslaw Goliszewski, and Chester Sobile. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Goliszewski in 2016; and his parents, Stefan and Zofia Goliszewski. Due to COVID 19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to meet at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain for graveside services on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Father Robert Glepko will officiate. Per Jerzy's son's request, memorial contributions to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 418 W 15th St., Lorain, OH 44052. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.