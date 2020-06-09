Jerzy Goliszewski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerzy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerzy Goliszewski, 74, of Lorain, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home. He was born January 19, 1946, and had been a Lorain resident for the past 38 years, moving from Poland. Jerzy worked for Lorain Products/Reliance Electric for 20 years without missing a day of work. He then worked an additional eight years with Emerson, building coils for electronics, retiring in 2011.He was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Lorain. He enjoyed cooking and gardening and especially enjoyed boating and spending time with his dog, Asher. He is survived by his son, Grzegorz Goliszewski of Lorain; and his brothers, Richard Goliszewski, Wieslaw Goliszewski, and Chester Sobile. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Goliszewski in 2016; and his parents, Stefan and Zofia Goliszewski. Due to COVID 19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to meet at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain for graveside services on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Father Robert Glepko will officiate. Per Jerzy's son's request, memorial contributions to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 418 W 15th St., Lorain, OH 44052. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved